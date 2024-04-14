Brother's Pizza Express 2260 Buckthorne Pl #173
Main
Appetizers
- Calamari$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
5 Chicken Strips
- Chicken Wings$13.00
10 pieces Chicken wings
- Fried Cheese$7.50
6 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks
- Fried Mushrooms$7.50
- Meatballs$7.50
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
- Garlic Bread$3.50
- Garlic Knots Dozen$6.50
- Garlic Knots 1/2 Dozen$3.50
Entrees
- Baked Ziti$12.00
Pasta mixed with Ricotta cheese, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
- Cheese Ravioli$12.00
Four round pasta disc which are filled with cheese are baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Chicken with our famous alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccini.
- Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Breaded chicken breast baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Eggplant Parmesan$14.50
Two pieces of eggplant baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.50
Fettuccine served with our famous alfredo sauce.
- Kids Pasta$6.50
Spaghetti with marinara sauce.
- Lasagna$13.00
A layered pasta dish which contains two layers ricotta cheese and two layers of fresh ground meat.
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$12.00
Spaghetti piled with meatballs with marinara sauce.
- Spaghetti with Italian Sausage$12.00
Subs & Calzones
- Meatball Sub$10.50
9-inch sandwich made with meatballs, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Cold Sub$10.50
9-inch sandwich made with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato topped with Italian dressing. Served w/ potato chips.
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.00
9-inch sandwich made with eggplant, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.00
9-inch sandwich made with breaded chicken breast cutlet, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served w/ potato chips.
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$11.00
9-inch sandwich made with thin beef, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, and sauteed green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served w/ potato chips.
- Calzone$11.00
A baked crescent shaped pocket of fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and ham. Add $1.10 for any extra ingredient to calzone.
- Stromboli$11.00
A baked rectangle shaped pocket of fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and green peppers. Add $1.10 for any extra ingredient to stromboli.
Salads
- Dinner Salad -Regular$6.50
- Dinner Salad-Large$8.50
- Side Salad$3.50
- Caesar Salad-Regular$6.50
- Caesar Salad-Large$8.50
- Greek Salad -Regular$8.50
- Greek Salad-Large$10.00
- Cold Antipasto-Regular$9.50
Our famous "big" salad complete w/ mixture of Iceberg & Romaine, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese,salami, mushrooms, tomato green peppers, onions & black olives topped w/ mozarella cheese
- Cold Antipasto-Large$13.50
Our famous "big" salad complete w/ mixture of Iceberg & Romaine, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese,salami, mushrooms, tomato green peppers, onions & black olives topped w/ mozarella cheese
Sides & Sauces
Pizza
Slices
Pizzas
- 12" Small Cheese$12.00
- 14" Medium Cheese$14.00
- 16" Large Cheese$16.00
- 18" Xtra Large Cheese$18.00
- 16x16 Sicilian Cheese$22.00
Thick Rectangular Pizza
- Pepperoni Roll$14.50
6 PIECE ROLL FILLED WITH PEPPERONI,MOZZARELLA, OREGANO, PARMESAN & GARLIC BUTTER. SLICED UP READY TO EAT.
12" Small Specialty
- 12" Small Deluxe$19.00
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese
- 12" Small Spinach Tomato & Garlic$19.00
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Small Veggie Lovers$19.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese
- 12" Small Meat Lovers$19.00
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Small Margarita Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil
- 12" Small Blanco$19.00
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese
- 12" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch
- 12" Small Greek Pizza$19.00
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Small Half & Half$19.00
- 12" Small Specialty Cheese$19.00
14" Med Specialty
- 14" Medium Deluxe$21.00
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese
- 14" Medium Spinach Tomato & Garlic$21.00
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Medium Veggie Lovers$21.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers$21.00
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Medium Margarita Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil
- 14" Medium Blanco$21.00
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch
- 14" Medium Greek Pizza$21.00
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Medium Half & Half$21.00
16" Large Specialty
- 16" Large Deluxe$23.00
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese
- 16" Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic$23.00
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Large Veggie Lovers$23.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese
- 16" Large Meat Lovers$23.00
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Large Margarita Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil
- 16" Large Blanco$23.00
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch
- 16" Large Greek Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Large Half & Half$23.00
18" XL Specialty
- 18" Xtra Large Deluxe$25.00
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese
- 18" Xtra Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic$25.00
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.
- 18" Xtra Large Veggie Lovers$25.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese
- 18" Xtra Large Meat Lovers$25.00
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.
18" Xtra Large Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil