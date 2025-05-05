Brothers Pizza Express 2260 Buckthorne Pl #173
Main
Appetizers
Entrees
Cheese Ravioli
Four round pasta disc which are filled with cheese are baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese$12.00
Baked Ziti
Pasta mixed with Ricotta cheese, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection$12.00
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage$12.00
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine served with our famous alfredo sauce.$12.50
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.$15.00
Kids Pasta
Spaghetti with marinara sauce.$6.50
Lasagna
A layered pasta dish which contains two layers ricotta cheese and two layers of fresh ground meat.$13.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti piled with meatballs with marinara sauce.$12.00
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken with our famous alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccini.$15.00
Eggplant Parmesan
Two pieces of eggplant baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.$14.50
Subs & Calzones
Meatball Sub
9-inch sandwich made with meatballs, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.$10.50
Cold Sub
9-inch sandwich made with ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato topped with Italian dressing. Served w/ potato chips.$10.50
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
9-inch sandwich made with eggplant, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.00
Chicken Parmesan Sub
9-inch sandwich made with breaded chicken breast cutlet, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served w/ potato chips.$11.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
9-inch sandwich made with thin beef, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, and sauteed green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served w/ potato chips.$11.00
Calzone
A baked crescent shaped pocket of fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and ham. Add $1.10 for any extra ingredient to calzone.$11.00
Stromboli
A baked rectangle shaped pocket of fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and green peppers. Add $1.10 for any extra ingredient to stromboli.$11.00
Chicken Philly Sub
9 in Sandwich made with grilled Chicken breast, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and sautéed green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.50
Salads
Dinner Salad -Regular$6.50
Dinner Salad-Large$8.50
Greek Salad -Regular$8.50
Greek Salad-Large$10.00
Side Salad$3.50
Caesar Salad-Regular$6.50
Caesar Salad-Large$8.50
Cold Antipasto-Regular
Our famous "big" salad complete w/ mixture of Iceberg & Romaine, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese,salami, mushrooms, tomato green peppers, onions & black olives topped w/ mozarella cheese$9.50
Cold Antipasto-Large
Our famous "big" salad complete w/ mixture of Iceberg & Romaine, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese,salami, mushrooms, tomato green peppers, onions & black olives topped w/ mozarella cheese$13.50
Dinner Salad- Catering Tray$35.00
Caesar Salad-Catering Tray$35.00
Caesar Salad-1/2 Catering Tray$18.00
Greek Salad- Catering Tray$36.00
Greek Salad-1/2 Catering Tray$20.00
Dinner Salad- 1/2 Catering Tray$18.00
Cold Antipasto- Catering Tray$40.00
Cold Antipasto-1/2 Catering Tray$25.00
Sides & Sauces
Pizza
Slices
Pizzas
12" Small Specialty
12" Small Deluxe
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese$19.00
12" Small Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.$19.00
12" Small Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese$19.00
12" Small Meat Lovers
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.$19.00
12" Small Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil$19.00
12" Small Blanco
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese$19.00
12" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch$19.00
12" Small Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.$19.00
12" Small Half & Half$19.00
12" Small Specialty Cheese$19.00
12' Small Hawaiian
topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Canadian bacon$19.00
14" Med Specialty
14" Medium Deluxe
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese$21.00
14" Medium Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.$21.00
14" Medium Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese$21.00
14" Medium Meat Lovers
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.$21.00
14" Medium Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil$21.00
14" Medium Blanco
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese$21.00
14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch$21.00
14" Medium Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.$21.00
14" Medium Half & Half$21.00
14" Medium Hawaiian
topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Canadian Bacon.$21.00
16" Large Specialty
16" Large Deluxe
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese$23.00
16" Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.$23.00
16" Large Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese$23.00
16" Large Meat Lovers
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.$23.00
16" Large Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil$23.00
16" Large Blanco
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese$23.00
16" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch$23.00
16" Large Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.$23.00
16" Large Half & Half$23.00
16" Large Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Canadian bacon.$23.00
18" XL Specialty
18" Xtra Large Deluxe
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese$25.00
18" Xtra Large Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.$25.00
18" Xtra Large Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese$25.00
18" Xtra Large Meat Lovers
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.$25.00
18" Xtra Large Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil$25.00
18" Xtra Large Blanco
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese$25.00
18" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch$25.00
18" Xtra Large Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.$25.00
18" Xtra Large Half & Half$25.00
18" Xtra Large Hawaiian
Topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Canadian bacon.$25.00
16x16 Sicilian
16x16 Sicilian Deluxe
Brothers famous sauce, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green pepper, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage, extra mozzarella cheese$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Spinach Tomato & Garlic
Brothers famous sauce, olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, mozzarella cheese.$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Extra Mozzarella cheese$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Meat Lovers
Brothers famous sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef sausage & extra mozzarella cheese.$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Blanco
White sauce pizza pie w/ mozzarella cheese$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Red Sauce, Mozzarella drizzled Ranch$29.00
16x16 Sicilian Greek Pizza
Olive oil, spinach, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese.$29.00
16x16 Half & Half$29.00
16x16 Hawaiian
topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Canadian Bacon$29.00
