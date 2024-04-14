Welcome to
Brother's Pizza Express
The Woodlands Original Pizza by the Slice. Serving the community since 1996.
Welcome to Brother's Pizza Express
Nestled in the Grogans Mill Shopping Center, The Woodlands, Texas. Brother's Pizza Express has been serving delicious food for 44 years in the Houston area! The dough of our pies is always made fresh in-house, and our love for pizza is endless! Just try our pizzas, stromboli, calzones, and pasta dishes to enjoy a bite made from scratch. Stop by for a quick Slice in a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Learn more about Brother's Pizza Express
Taste the difference
Brother's Pizza Express has been bringing Houston " a little taste of the Big Apple" since 1980. We offer the best Pizza, Pasta, Hot & Cold subs, Salads and other Italian specialties made fresh daily, using only the finest ingredients. Voted Best Pizza in Houston by KHOU (ch 11 News) and Best Pizza in The Woodlands March 2024 by TWTX.CO.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
Best Food and very family oriented. Manny is the best. My granddaughter loves him ,he is her best friend...She is now 4 years old and moved to San Antonio and misses Manny already.
Top notch NYC-style pizza.
Brothers is a Woodlands staple pizza joint. The same Italian brothers still work here as did when I was in high school (20-ish years ago). If there’s a game on, the whole place watches it together.
I’m a sucker for authentic NY pizza & Brothers is among the best. Deliciously gooey calzones, meaty (but not spicy) hot wings, & a great Greek salad.