Brother's Pizza Express

My kids surprised me last weekend with wonderful birthday take out from Brothers in Grogans Village Center. Fried mushrooms, specialty pizza, and antipasto were amazing. We all loved it! Today we had the same and added meatballs. Great portion sizes. All superb! Love the location right here in our Grogans Mill Village Center. These were our first 2 samplings of Brothers Pizza. It definitely won’t be our last! Oh, and the sauce that came with the meatballs? It’s now my beverage of choice! Perfect tomato gravy. Well done, Brothers! 👍