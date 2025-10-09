Skip to Main content
Brother's Pizza Express
0
View Menu
Home
/
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
$0
Philly Cheesesteak
Select...
Remove Philly Cheesesteak
Select...
Extra Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
9-inch sandwich made with thin beef, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, and sauteed green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served w/ potato chips.
Brother's Pizza Express Location and Hours
(281) 298-9244
2260 Buckthorne Pl #173, Spring, TX 77380
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement